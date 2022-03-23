Bhopal: Yellow alert for heatwave issued, Narmadapuram records 41.7 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Fluctuation in temperature was recorded in different parts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Narmadapuram recorded maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Khargone and Rajgarh recorded day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius each, according to meteorological department.

Mandla recorded drop of 5 degree in night temperature that settled at 15 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded drop of 7.3 degrees in night temperature and settled at 10.1 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded night temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 4.6 degrees.

Meteorological department has issued yellow alert for heat wave in Narmadapuram and Ratlam districts in next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded day temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius while Ratlam and Damoh recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius each. Narsinghpur recorded maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, deep depression prevails over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is present over north interior Karnataka. Besides, a trough is extending up to Kerala. Heat wave prevailed in western Madhya Pradesh. The intensity will ease later causing scattered moderate rain on Wednesday.

