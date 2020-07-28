Bhopal: With 199 new positive Corona positive cases breach 6,000 mark

BHOPAL: About 199 positive corona positive cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, which took the tally to 6,026 and 162 deaths. Four more members of family of Dr Ajay Goenka, chairman of Chirayu Hospital, have tested positive in Professor Colony. Five members had tested positive before.
Besides, two persons tested corona positive from Char Imli while Rishi Nagar (Char Imli) and Nishad Colony reported one case each. Three came positive from Arera Colony. Three more doctors of Gandhi Medical College tested positive. Bank of India (BoI) colony and Central Jail, Ayodhya Nagar police station, police control room reported one case each.
Six have tested positive in Shivaji Nagar. South TT Nagar reported three positive cases while an equal number of positive cases were reported from Kailash Nagar (Semara Kalan).
Six members of same family tested positive in Shri Krishna Society (Chuna Bhatti) while Sahidri Complex reported six cases in two families.
Besides, the corona positive cases were reported from Jain Nagar (Lalghati), Sai Nagar (Neelbad), Durga Nagar (Tallaya), Fateh Ali Complex (Shifa Manzil in front of Chirayu Hospital), Purshottam Nagar, Durga Mandir (Chandbad). In addition, two members from same family tested positive in Tarjumawali Masjid while one tested positive from Old Court area.
Two persons from same family contracted Covid-19 in Data Colony. Corona cases were reported in Sheetal Paradise (Ayodhya Bypass) and Narela Sankri.
One positive case was reported in colonies like Regal Kasturi, Regal Town in Awadpuri, Indus Residency (BMHRC), DK Dewasthali (Dana Pani Restaurant), Aditya Avenue, Rehana Colony (Idgah Hills), Neel Gagan Heights, Annapurna Complex, Rohit Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Purwanchal Phase-2 (Khajurikalan), Hanumanjganj, Tulsi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Jyoti Apartment (Nehru Nagar), Roshanpura (slum), Subhash Nagar, JP Nagar.