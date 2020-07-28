Bhopal: With 199 new positive Corona positive cases breach 6,000 mark

BHOPAL: About 199 positive corona positive cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, which took the tally to 6,026 and 162 deaths. Four more members of family of Dr Ajay Goenka, chairman of Chirayu Hospital, have tested positive in Professor Colony. Five members had tested positive before.

Besides, two persons tested corona positive from Char Imli while Rishi Nagar (Char Imli) and Nishad Colony reported one case each. Three came positive from Arera Colony. Three more doctors of Gandhi Medical College tested positive. Bank of India (BoI) colony and Central Jail, Ayodhya Nagar police station, police control room reported one case each.

Six have tested positive in Shivaji Nagar. South TT Nagar reported three positive cases while an equal number of positive cases were reported from Kailash Nagar (Semara Kalan).

Six members of same family tested positive in Shri Krishna Society (Chuna Bhatti) while Sahidri Complex reported six cases in two families.