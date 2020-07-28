Bhopal: Plasma Bank to be set up in Gandhi Medical College

With the number of corona-infected persons rising steadily in Madhya Pradesh, a plasma bank is being set up in Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal for corona patients. A plasma donation campaign will also be launched for this bank.

Plasma therapy has been helpful in the treatment of many corona patients. As in other parts of the country, patients have also been treated with plasma therapy in Indore with the help of a private medical college where a plasma bank has been created.

Due to the success of the plasma therapy, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the setting up of plasma banks at 100 places in the country, including the one in Bhopal.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat said that a plasma donation campaign will be launched for the treatment of corona-infected people in Bhopal. Those who have recovered after treatment of the Covid-19 infection will be urged to donate their plasma which will be collected at the plasma bank of Gandhi Medical College.

The number of corona-infected people in the state, including Bhopal, has been increasing while the number of patients recovering from the infection has been decreasing. This is why emphasis is being placed on plasma therapy.

The number of Covid patients in the state has risen to 28,589 with the death toll at 820. Most patients in the last few days have been reported to be from Bhopal.

As many as 463 deaths have been reported from Indore and Bhopal.

At the administrative level, it has been decided to urge infected persons to donate plasma 28 days after their recovery, making them aware that their gesture could save a person's life.

To make the plasma donation campaign a success, NGOs and other social organizations have also been roped in for this campaign.