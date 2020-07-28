Coronavirus in Bhopal: 10 gas agency staff including owner test positive in Sant Nagar

Bhopal: As the cases of COVID-19 in the city are increasing, ten staff of gas agency including 48-year-old owner tested positive in Sant Nagar area of Bhopal on Tuesday.

In this, five members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus in Sai Baba Residency while their Grandfather was already infected.

Out of these ten cases, patients were also found in Hathi Building, Old Dairy Farm area of F ward and B Old 15 Station Road.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, 189 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 28,589, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 820, they said.

Of them, two deaths occurred in Jabalpur and Rewawhile one patient died each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Barwani, Singrauli and Ashoknagar.

At 189, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 127 in Indore and 59 in Gwalior, officials said. A total of 659 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 19,791

(With inputs from PTI)