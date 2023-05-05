Bhopal: Winning trophies; State lags behind in cricket

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though athletes from state have won national and international medals in equestrian, shooting and water sports, the state lags behind in cricket. Despite cricket being the most watched and played sport in India, the players from Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Academy haven’t won too many major domestic tournaments.

According to official website of Department of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW), the team of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Academy won 1 major tournament. It came second in four tournaments. Compared to it, State Shooting Academy shooters have won 355 national medals. It includes 108 gold medals, 87 silver medals and 160 bronze medals.

They have also won 44 medals in international tournaments. The State Equestrian Academy athletes have won 180 national medals including 65 gold medals, 73 silver medals and 42 bronze medals. State’s horse riders have won 28 international medals that include 13 gold medals, 6 silver medals and nine bronze medals. The athletes of MP State Water Sports Academy dominated in rowing, sailing, slalom, kayaking and canoeing competitions nationally and internationally.

They have won 1,082 national and 87 international medals. The players (boxing, fencing, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling) trained at state martial arts academy won 1,838 international and national medals. The state badminton academy players won nine national and 12 international medals. When asked about poor performance in cricket, District Sports Officer (DSO) Krishna Kant Khare said, "Earlier, we didn’t have regular coach in cricket academy. But now things are getting better. We have a permanent coach and athletes' performance is getting better."

State medal tally

State Academy

International medals

National medals

Equestrian 28 180

Water Sports 87 1,082

Shooting 44 355

Martial Arts 207 1631

Women’s Hockey 78 27

Cricket 5 0

Badminton 9 12

Archery 42 13

