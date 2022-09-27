Bhopal: Wife of ex cop duped on pretext of food chain franchise

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a retired police official was cheated on the pretext of providing 'Vada Pav' food chain franchise, the Piplani police said on Monday. Rs 8 lakh was taken on the name of the franchise.

Police station in-charge Ajay Nair told media that the complainant Bharti Gupta (58) is having a shop in Indrapuri in Sector A. In the year 2019, Vinay Pandeya, a resident of Ahmedabad approached her and offered the franchise.

The accused asked her to pay the amount of Rs 8 lakh so that he can prepare the shop and promised to pay the rent of Rs 40k per month and also promised to pay 15 per cent commission derived from profit to the shop owner.

The victim transferred the amount to Vinay's account. The accused opened the shop and operated it for around two months and closed the shop and ran away with the amount.

On Sunday evening, Bharti Gupta approached the police and the cops registered a case under section 406 and 420 of the IPC against the accused. The police have formed a team to nab the accused.

