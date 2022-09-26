Bhopal: Special train to halt at 7 Madhya Pradesh railway stations

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has introduced a special train to clear festival rush. Train No. 01031/01032 02-02 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) - Malda (West Bengal) is being run to clear extra passenger traffic during Navratri festival. This train will reach its destination via Itarsi, according to railway officials.

The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station at 11.05 hrs on October 17 and October 24 (Mondays), reaching Itarsi at 22.25 hrs on the same day, leaving Itarsi at 22.35 hrs. It will reach Malda at 00:45.

Train No 01032 (Malda – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) will leave Malda station at 12.20 hrs on October 19 and October 26 (Wednesdays), reach Itarsi at 12.25 hrs next day, leave Itarsi at 12.35 hrs. It will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station at 03.50 hrs.

Train will have 20 coaches including 02 AC Second Class, 08 AC Third Class, 04 Sleeper Class, 04 General Class, 01 Generator Car and 01 SLRD.

Train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Chivki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara. It will stop at Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaypur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barhwara and New Farakka stations.