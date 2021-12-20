Bhopal: Why women were made to rest in open after sterilisation, MPHRC to health department officials

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought explanation from health department officials in Guna that why women were made to rest in open after sterilisation surgery. The commission has taken cognisance of two incidents that took place in Guna and Damoh districts, , said officials on Monday.

In Madhusudangarh of Guna district, a sterilisation camp was organised where health officials ignored Covid protocol and failed to provide facilities to women like beds after the surgery.

The commission has demanded to know who makes arrangements for sterilisation camps and what are the facilities provided there. The commission has sought reply within two weeks.

The second case relates to drinking water arrangement in primary school situated in village Sunkad in Jabera tehsil in Damoh district. The commission came to know that students are not getting drinking water. The commission has given four weeks of time to collector to submit the detailed report on the issue.

