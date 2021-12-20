Madhya Pradesh: Mother of 2 dies during sterilisation in OT, death kicks off controversy

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year woman, mother of two, died during process of sterilisation surgery at JP Hospital here on Saturday. According to doctors, she suffered cardiac arrest immediately after first incision. Pradeep Sharma, resident of Barkheda Pathani, had taken his wife Muskan for sterilisation surgery in JP Hospital.

The hospital management has constituted a committee for the investigation into the death, as the woman died of cardiac arrest due to drug reaction in operation theatre (OT).

She was referred to Hamidia Hospital for treatment but on reaching there, the doctors declared her brought dead. The doctors who performed the operation said that this is the first time that such an incident has happened in JP Hospital. They claim that the woman died due to cardiac seizure.

Dr Shraddha Agrawal, Laparoscopic Surgeon, who was performing sterilisation, said, ìWe did not complete sterilisation as woman suffered cardiac arrest immediately after first incision. All the doctors including civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava rushed to OT and revived her.

ìI suspect that it may be effect of some drug, which was administered before sterilisation. But it is also shocking for doctors that woman died in OT before sterilisation was completed,î she added.

Pradeep Sharma said, ìGynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Shraddha Aggarwal took her to OT at 12 o'clock. After 10 minutes, a nurse came and said she will have to be taken to Hamidia Hospital immediately. On reaching Hamidia Hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.î

Civil Surgeon JP Hosptial Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said the matter will be investigated to ascertain the real reason for the death of the woman.

Second case

Last week, a case of negligence on part of doctors had come to light in JP Hospital when the condition of a woman deteriorated while taking out Copper-T. She was referred to Hamidia Hospital, from where the relatives took her to a private hospital. The woman was on a ventilator but later her condition improved.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:26 AM IST