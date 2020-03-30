Bhopal: Wholesale markets open, public heave a sigh of relief amid lockdown

BHOPAL: Public heaved a sigh of relief after the wholesale markets (Thok Bazar) of Jumerati and Hanumanganj opened for retailers on Monday amidst tight police security.

Previously, during lockdown, there was no fixed time for opening the wholesale market and it paved way for black marketing. But now time has been fixed. Only loading auto-rickshaws and handcarts are allowed in the market to maintain the social distancing.

Retailers had started selling commodities with inflated rates as the wholesale markets were close and due to shortage of supply. Administration was flooded with complaints about black marketing by the retailers.

Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “With the help of administration and police officials, our wholesale market (thok Bazar) has been streamlined fixing the time of operating. Previously, it was operating randomly and there was need for opening thok Bazar to maintain the regular supply to retailers.”

In fact, administration received number of complaints about black marketing during the lockdown. Then it was decided to maintain regular supply to retailers from wholesale market.

ADM Jamil Khan said, “Police force has been deployed for maintaining social distancing in the market. Strict vigil is maintained there and entry of vehicles restricted in the market. We will ensure that the wholesale market is opened on regular basis. Timing has been fixed for retailers and they are appealed to cooperate with the administration for hassle-free trade. It will check black marketing. If people get essential commodities in their nearest market, they will not move outside. So if administration maintains regular supply of essential commodities in market, then it will serve the purpose of lockdown.”