In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the Maximum city looked on Monday

Mumbai Police enquiring passenger's reason to come out during lockdown at Malad.
Photo by BL Soni

17 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number to 220. Of the new ones, 8 patients are from Mumbai and 5 are from Pune, 2 from Nagpur and 1 to each from Nashik and Kolhapur.

Also, 2 deaths of coronavirus positive patients were reported on Monday. The death toll in the state has risen to 10, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

From one rupee clinic checking citizen's health door to door by Thermal Screening to police distributing food to the needy ones, here is how Mumbai looked on Monday:

Mumbai Police enquiring passenger's reason to come out during lockdown at Malad.
BL Soni
One rupee clinic checking door to door citizenís health by Thermal Screening status at mahalaxmi society in Lower Parel.
Bhushan Koyande
One rupee clinic checking door to door citizenís health by Thermal Screening status at mahalaxmi society in Lower Parel.
Bhushan Koyande
One rupee clinic checking door to door citizenís health by Thermal Screening status at mahalaxmi society in Lower Parel.
Bhushan Koyande
In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the Maximum city looked on Monday
A man Shopping in Lockdown at Bigbazar, Goregaon.
BL Soni
A man standing in his balcony at Grant Road during lockdown.
BL Soni
In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the Maximum city looked on Monday
In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the Maximum city looked on Monday
One rupee clinic checking door to door citizenís health by Thermal Screening status at mahalaxmi society in Lower Parel.
Bhushan Koyande
One rupee clinic checking door to door citizenís health by Thermal Screening status at mahalaxmi society in Lower Parel.
Bhushan Koyande
Central Railways
Police distributing food to the needy ones.
Central Railways
Police distributing food to the needy ones.
Central Railways
A man distributing food to the needy ones.
Central Railways
Police distributing food to the needy ones.
Central Railways
Salman Ansari
A boy feeds a strey dog.
Salman Ansari
A boy feeds a strey dog.
Salman Ansari
Man throwing pulses to feed pigeons.
Salman Ansari
Man throwing pulses to feed pigeons.
Salman Ansari

