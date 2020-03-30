In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the Maximum city looked on Monday

17 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number to 220. Of the new ones, 8 patients are from Mumbai and 5 are from Pune, 2 from Nagpur and 1 to each from Nashik and Kolhapur.

Also, 2 deaths of coronavirus positive patients were reported on Monday. The death toll in the state has risen to 10, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

From one rupee clinic checking citizen's health door to door by Thermal Screening to police distributing food to the needy ones, here is how Mumbai looked on Monday: