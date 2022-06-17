Bhopal: West Central Railway invites applications to set up stalls at 66 stations

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) has invited applications for setting up exhibition-cum-stalls of local products at 66 stations of the division under "One Station One Product" scheme. It has been done at the initiative of Prime Minister and Railway Minister.

The objective of this scheme is to promote local products using railway premises. This effort of the Railways will help in developing better opportunities for enterprises related to local products, handicrafts and handloom business and will also be available to railway passengers as well as knowledge of local products, according to railway officials.

Local NGOs, artisan associations, self-help groups (SHG) etc., willing to operate exhibition-cum-stalls for 15 days, can submit their application to Divisional Railway Manager (Commerce) West Central Railway, Bhopal or the station manager concerned for the purpose of promoting showpieces, sarees, local products like handicrafts, handloom materials, wooden toys and handloom.

The 66 stations of Bhopal division are Talwadia, Beed, Surgaon Banjari, Barud, Dagarkhedi, Pagdhal, Dharamkundi, Dolaria, Harda, Khirkiya, Timarni, Chhanera, Banapura, Itarsi, Budni, Hoshangabad, Obedullaganj, Mandideep, Misrod, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Dewanganj, Salamatpur, Sanchi, Vidisha, Gulabganj, Mandibamora, Ganjbasoda, Pilghat, Pagara, Maban, Myana, Mahugada, Vijaypur, Kumbhraj, Paranamau, Sarangpur, Badarwas, Kolaras, Mohana, Parakheda and Panihar.