e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: West Central Railway invites applications to set up stalls at 66 stations

It is part of One Station One Product scheme. It has been done at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) has invited applications for setting up exhibition-cum-stalls of local products at 66 stations of the division under "One Station One Product" scheme. It has been done at the initiative of Prime Minister and Railway Minister.

The objective of this scheme is to promote local products using railway premises. This effort of the Railways will help in developing better opportunities for enterprises related to local products, handicrafts and handloom business and will also be available to railway passengers as well as knowledge of local products, according to railway officials.

Local NGOs, artisan associations, self-help groups (SHG) etc., willing to operate exhibition-cum-stalls for 15 days, can submit their application to Divisional Railway Manager (Commerce) West Central Railway, Bhopal or the station manager concerned for the purpose of promoting showpieces, sarees, local products like handicrafts, handloom materials, wooden toys and handloom.

The 66 stations of Bhopal division are Talwadia, Beed, Surgaon Banjari, Barud, Dagarkhedi, Pagdhal, Dharamkundi, Dolaria, Harda, Khirkiya, Timarni, Chhanera, Banapura, Itarsi, Budni, Hoshangabad, Obedullaganj, Mandideep, Misrod, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Dewanganj, Salamatpur, Sanchi, Vidisha, Gulabganj, Mandibamora, Ganjbasoda, Pilghat, Pagara, Maban, Myana, Mahugada, Vijaypur, Kumbhraj, Paranamau, Sarangpur, Badarwas, Kolaras, Mohana, Parakheda and Panihar.

Read Also
Central Railway launches ‘One Station One Product’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: West Central Railway invites applications to set up stalls at 66 stations

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Civilian car breaches CM Uddhav Thackeray's convoy, inquiry initiated; watch video

Mumbai: Civilian car breaches CM Uddhav Thackeray's convoy, inquiry initiated; watch video

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, 340 trains affected across...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, 340 trains affected across...

Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

Mumbai: Heavy rains likely from Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

4th T20: Avesh Khan bags career-best figures of 4-18, India register massive 82-run win over SA and...

4th T20: Avesh Khan bags career-best figures of 4-18, India register massive 82-run win over SA and...

Navi Mumbai: Catchment area of Morbe Dam receives just 28 mm rainfall, needs 3,250 mm to overflow

Navi Mumbai: Catchment area of Morbe Dam receives just 28 mm rainfall, needs 3,250 mm to overflow