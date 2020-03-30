Bhopal: Website for e-pass not functioning, other e-solutions too prove ineffective amid Coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: Several e-solutions claimed to provide relief during times of corona threat to the people are proving ineffective. Latest in the series is the e-pass website that was aimed to provide e-pass online.

A helpline website https://epassbhopal.com was launched to issue vehicle passes during the lockdown period. The objective behind making of the website was that people do not come out of their homes to apply for passes.

The passes were meant for people to move within or outside the city limit for emergency purposes. However, on Monday when people opened the website, it has a notice that it was under updation.

The district administration that launched the website had provisions of mentioning the mobile number besides other details so that pass could be issued and sent to the concerned mobile number through WhatsApp and other means.

Similarly, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation too launched website for registration of volunteers for various purpose to help fight coronavirus. Only 71 volunteers registered on the site as on Sunday.

“Hundreds of volunteers are working on the ground and most of them don’t know about the steps taken by the district administration or the Bhopal municipal corporation,” said activist, Ajay Dubey.

This is a time when people are required on ground. Genuine volunteers working on ground hardly have any time to visit websites and fulfill the formalities, said an activist working in the old city.

“It sounds good to appeal on TV or conduct live sessions of social media like Facebook or other platforms but does this message reach the people concerned as they are facing distress. They are treading roads on foot and away from these means,” said a retired doctor, engaged in screening and helping of migrant labourers reach home.