Bhopal: Cops on leave can join duty at native stations after leave, says DGP Vivek Johri

BHOPAL: Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri has asked the officials who had gone on leave before the announcement of national lockdown to join in those police stations where they are residing.

Taking note of a police constable who walked 450 km from Uttar Pradesh to join duty in Rajgarh after his leave, the police chief made this arrangement. The DGP came to know that some of cops have gone on leave and some on government deputation before the lockdown. Cops whose leaves/deputation are over and cannot return to their respective posting places in the absence of transportation, can now join their duty now at the police stations where they residing.

However, the officials are instructed submit their joining letters from respective station to their headquarters after the lockdown is relaxed.

Constable Digvijay Sharma posted in Pachore police station had gone to Etawa in UP to appear in the graduation examination. Following nationwide he was not able to return to his duties.

He started on foot from Etawa to reach Pachore. After covering a major distance, somebody gave him a lift. On the he faced many odds as he did not get anything to eat and did not find any place to stay.

However, he completed his 450 km journey and joined his duty. The police station incharge Sunil Shrivastava gave the information to the SP Rajgarh, Pradeep Sharma. Who appreciated the effort of Digvijay towards his duties.

BOX

Though the DGP has permitted police personnel on leave can join duty at their native police stations, the question is where will they join who are living outside the state. No instruction is given in this regard.