Bhopal weather update: Light rainfall with thunderstorm over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh likely

Bhopal: Indian meteorological department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall with thunderstorm over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra in the next few days due to cyclonic circulation over the region.

Light rainfall and thundershowers are also seen over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Kerala and parts of Karnataka during the next few days, it said.

The weather bureau sees maximum temperatures declining by 2-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of west India till Sunday. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise over northwest, east and northeast India from Thursday, it said.

Day temperatures are likely to fall 2-3 degree Celsius over parts of south Peninsular and central India, it said. IMD has also retained its forecast that moderate La Nina conditions over equatorial Pacific Ocean are likely to continue for the next few months.

(With inputs from agencies)