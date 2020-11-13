MP Weather Update: Minimum temperature rise by over 3 degree Celsius

Night temperature registered a sharp rise across the state ranging from three to five degree Celsius on Thursday night. Maximum rise in night temperature was recorded in Raisen and Pachmarhi. Senior Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said that the rise in night temperature was due to cloudy weather all over the state. However, it is a temporary phase.

Minimum temperature in Pachmarhi rose by 4.2 degree Celsius finally settling at 16.4 degree Celsius. Raisen recorded an increase of 4.7 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 15.5 degree Celsius.

Night temperature settled at 17.2 degree Celsius registering a rise of 3.8 degree Celsius in Bhopal. The state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degree Celsius, which was 2.6 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore registered rise of 3.2 degree Celsius in night temperature which was 17.2 degree Celsius. Besides, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 31.0 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal.

Hoshangabad also registered a sharp rise of 4.2 degree Celsius in minimum temperature. Hoshangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius. Satna registered an increase of 3.5 degree Celsius in night temperature. Sagar as well as Damoh registered a rise of 3.0 degree Celsius. Night temperature was 20.0 degree Celsius and 19.2 degree Celsius in Damoh and Sagar respectively.

Besides, Tikamgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius which was 7.1 degree Celsius above normal. Similarly, Seoni recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degree Celsius which was 6.6 degree Celsius above normal. Umaria’s night temperature was 17.4 degree Celsius and it was 5.9 degree Celsius above normal.