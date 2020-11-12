Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 1046 test positive in 24 hours, positivity rate climbs to 3.9 %

Covid-19 positivity rate is consistently increasing in Madhya Pradesh indicating marginal rise in the cases. It climbed to 3.9 per cent on Thursday from 3.4 per cent recorded on the previous day. Last week, it had dropped to 2.5 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,046 corona positive cases taking tally to 1,80,997 and toll to 3065 with ten new deaths on Thursday. Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Vidisha, one each in Bhopal, Betul, Damoh and Shajapur.

The number of active cases stands at 8,672 in the state, A total of 692 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,69,260. State reported a 3.9 per cent positive rate with 26538 samples sent for the testing. Ninety three samples have been rejected..Major cities like Indore reported 156 positives and its tally to 35126 and toll to 707. Jabalpur reported 61 positives and Gwalior reported 93 positives with tally to 13204 and 13092 respectively. Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,204 and 13,092 cases, respectively, the officials said. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 661 and 548 active cases, respectively. With the testing of 26,538 samples in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to more than 32.54 lakh, the officials said

Sagar and Ratlam reported 35 positives each. Raisen reported 26 positives and Vidisha reported 27 positives. Khargone reported 22 positives while Balaghat reported 20. Morena and Dhar reported 18 cases each. Dindori reported 17 positive cases.

178 new cases push tally to 26,950

Bhopal reported 178 corona positives taking tally 26,950 and tolls to 495 on Thursday. Five samples have been rejected. AIIMS contributed 23 test results while RAT contributed 73 test results. BMHRC and LNM issued 14 test results each. NISHAAD and Bansal Hospital issued 11 and 10 test results respectively. RKDF issued eight test results. Nobel hospital and Dr Lalpath Lab contributed five each. Metro polis lab of Mumbai contributed three. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Anant Shri hospital issued four test results each. GUT GI Hospital and Parul Hospital contributed two test results each.