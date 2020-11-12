Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for strong commitment to COVID-19 vaccine

Tedros said he had a "very productive" telephone call with PM Modi during which both of them talked about ways to "strengthen our collaboration and advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally".

The WHO chief said in a tweet, "Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. @WHO welcomes India's Flag of India leading role in global health, and to universal health coverage." Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for WHO's an important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the PMO said.

He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases and appreciated the importance of WHO's support to the health systems of developing countries.

According to the release, PM Modi Minister informed Dr Tedros about the planned celebration of Ayurveda Day in India on November 13 under the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19'.