Bhopal: We will encourage films promoting 'Indianness', says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Madhya Pradesh government will encourage films that promote Indianness.

He was speaking at 'Cine Exhibition: Kal, Aaj and Kal,' organised on the eve of three-day Chitra Bharati Film Festival on Thursday.

He said Our culture has welcomed everyone. We have never tried to impose our views on anyone. This is India where people are taught from childhood that religion prevails, there should be harmony among living beings and there should be welfare of the world.

He said that cinema is a very powerful medium. But many distorted things are also shown in the cinema. OTT has promoted obscenity and anti-Indian culture content. Some people are misrepresenting the idea of India in a systematic way. Cinema has a deep impact on the hearts and minds of the people. In such a situation, it is necessary that positive content should be broadcast through cinema. And the efforts have started through Chitra Bharati, it is a good thing. He said that it is necessary to control the OTT platform. He said that the film's job is both to entertain and to educate.

Cinema in MP, MP in cinema

The exhibition depicted the contribution and importance of Bharatmuni, Rajasekhar, Bhatta Narayan, Vishakhadat, Shudraka, Pushpadanta Gandharva, Abhinav Gupta, Panini, Bhavabhuti, Bhasa and Kalidasa to the Indian theatrical tradition. Besides, photographs of all the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardees from 1969 till now have also been displayed in the exhibition. Portraits of Madhya Pradesh-born artists like director Vivek Agnihotri, actor Ashutosh Rana, singer Lata Mangeshkar, singer Palak Muchhal, singer Shaan, lyricist Swananand Kirkire, actors Raghuveer Yadav and Kishore Kumar were also displayed in the exhibition who made their mark in the world of Hindi cinema. Posters of films that were shot in Madhya Pradesh have also been put up in the exhibition.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:04 AM IST