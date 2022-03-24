Bhopal: Sanchi University of Buddhist pledges to spread awareness on solar energy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi University of Buddhist-Enlightenment Studies has pledged to play an important role in the state government’s effort to make Sanchi a Solar city. The university took a pledge to spread public awareness on solar energy during 'Energy Saksharta Abhiyan' organised by the state new and renewable energy department, said an official.

In the energy awareness campaign, Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam MD, Karmaveer Sharma said the Madhya Pradesh government is going to set up a 5 MW solar power plant in Sanchi. The power consumption of Sanchi is about 4 MW.

Registrar of the University, Prof Alkesh Chaturvedi proposed that Sanchi University wants to support this campaign by installing solar roof top at its present campus and solar system in the newly constructed campus. Prof. Chaturvedi said that with regard to energy awareness, the university will start a certificate course whose credit scores will be included in the examination results of the students.

As per the official information, on this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Energy Development Corporation sought ideas from students, teachers and employees to reach out to the masses and make them energy conscious.

As told by the officials, Students gave suggestions like taking steps to build solar energy equipment, providing qualified technicians for repair of solar equipment.

Sharma also appealed to the students to take a 12 module course of energy awareness by registering on the website of Energy Literacy Campaign www.usha.mp.gov.in.

Officials also said, soon a mobile app will also be available in this regard. Apart from Madhya Pradesh Energy Development Corporation, SDM of Raisen, LK Khare, Naib Tehsildar, Niyati Sahu, CMO of Sanchi Municipality, RD Sharma attended the event.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:11 PM IST