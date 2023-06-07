Bhopal: WB men held for running fake ‘Patanjali’ website

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district cyber crime officials of the city swooped down on two persons for running a fake Patanjali website and duping a man of the city to the tune of Rs 2.27 lakh on pretext of providing treatment to him, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Piplani, approached the cyber crime cell on May 16 stating that he had been cheated in the name of Ayurvedic treatment. The complainant told police that he had to go to Haridwar along with his mother for her Ayurvedic treatment. Kumar searched for the Patanjali website online and came in contact with the accused, who told him that he will be required to deposit some money in advance for the treatment.

Following this, the duo demanded Rs 2.27 lakh from Kumar, which he transferred to the bank accounts of the duo in instalments. When the duo asked for more money, Kumar turned suspicious and approached the cyber crime cell.

On the basis of technical evidence, the Bhopal cyber crime cell found that the accused were operating from Kolkata, West Bengal. The accused were arrested on Sunday, and one bank passbook, two cell phones and four SIM cards have been seized from their possession. They have been brought to Bhopal and will be produced in the court soon, Chouhan said.