Bhopal: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav visits Kuno to see how cheetahs faring

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for climate change and environment, Bhupendra Yadav visited Kuno National Park (Sheopur) on Tuesday to take stock of how Cheetahs were faring at the park. The minister while interacting with the field staff boosted their morale saying that they should not be disheartened by the cheetahs death as it was within the expected mortality rates for a project of this nature, a senior forest officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press.

The minister also interacted with villagers and praised their love towards nature. “Bhupendra Yadav also met the villagers of Chitara village situated near to Kuno National Park. The villagers assured the minister that they will never use axes to chop the trees and would impose a Rs 11,000 fine if someone found doing it,” said the official.

The minister also visited the site where Baghcha village once existed. The village was located inside the Kuno park hence it was necessary to shift the villagers to another place. It learnt that around 223 families were relocated from Baghcha village to Ram Badi village which is around 80 km away from the Kuno National Park.

Notably, eight cheetahs including four male and four female have been released into the open jungle of Kuno in recent times. Now nine more cheetahs are inside the enclosure and will be released into the wild one by one in the coming time.

Visited Kuno National Park today to take stock of how our cheetahs are faring. Interacted with the ground staff of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project Monitoring team. I commend the dedication with which the team is working to ensure the success of Project Cheetah.

The government remains committed to ensuring the success of Project Cheetah and the well-being of the animals we have reintroduced into India's wild.