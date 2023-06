Bhopal: Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Kolar For Two Days | representative pic/ File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will remain disrupted in Kolar on Sunday and Monday due to shifting of Kerwa water supply line and their inter-connection work. The work is on for road construction under Kolar 6-lane project.

Colonies to be affected include Damkheda, Sarvadharm, Amarnath, Ambedkar Nagar, Mahabali Nagar, Sai Nath Nagar, Kanha Kunj, Good Shepherd, Danish Kunj, Raj Harsh, Ganesh Nagar, Om Nagar, Rajved, Sunkhedi, Banskhedi, Priyanka Nagar and 610 Quarters.