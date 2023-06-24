 Bhopal: Stepfather Held For Raping Minor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Stepfather Held For Raping Minor

Bhopal: Stepfather Held For Raping Minor

He allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Stepfather Held For Raping Minor | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police station staff have arrested a man on charges of raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Investigating officer (IO) Yogita Jain told Free Press that the survivor’s mother had separated from her first husband 15 years back and had remarried. The woman has two daughters from her first husband.

In March 2023, second husband found her younger daughter alone at the house. He allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident.

The girl used to stay quiet and did not reveal to her mother though she asked her several times. The accused violated the minor girl multiple times.

On Friday, when the survivor’s mother mounted pressure on her to open up, she narrated the ordeal to her. Her mother sought help from Childline and reported the matter to the police who arrested the accused immediately.

Read Also
MP: After Bhopal, 'Corruption Nath' Posters Surface In Indore
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PM’s Road Show To Be Impressive, Says BJP Chief

Bhopal: PM’s Road Show To Be Impressive, Says BJP Chief

Bicharpur: Mini Brazil In MP Where Football Is A Religion

Bicharpur: Mini Brazil In MP Where Football Is A Religion

Bhopal Metro To Be Tested In Twin Modes Of Operation

Bhopal Metro To Be Tested In Twin Modes Of Operation

Writing Tools: “Collar” Or “Bust” For “Arrest” Is Neither Wrong, Nor Uncommon

Writing Tools: “Collar” Or “Bust” For “Arrest” Is Neither Wrong, Nor Uncommon

Bhopal: Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Kolar For Two Days

Bhopal: Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Kolar For Two Days