e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Water supply disruption in parts of city, here's the list of areas

Water supply will remain disrupted in Zone -18 and Zone 19 due to repairing work in the main feeder line of Kerwan water supply on August 5. Zone 19 covers the entire Kolar belt.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will remain disrupted in zone -18 and zone-19 due to repairing work in main feeder line of Kerwan water supply on August 5. Zone 19 covers entire Kolar belt. It is major water supply disruption as both zones cover many residential colonies.

The residential colonies which will be affected on August 5 include Amarnath Colony, Sai Nath Colony, Fortune Enclave, Palace Orchid, Mahabali Nagar, Sarvadharm Colony, Damkheda, Mandakini, Sirdipuram, JK Town, Surya Colony, Kavery Colony, Banzari Colony, Danish Kunj, Giridhar Parishar, Sunkhedi, Banskhedi, Prinyanka Nagar, 610-quarters, Sumitra Parishar, Rajvaidya Colony, Rajharsh Colony, Akbarpur, Amravihar, Saurab Nagar, Vandana Nagar, Lalita Nagar, Om Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and Fine Avenue.

Earlier, also due to falling down of mobile towers in Sehore district, water supply was disrupted for five days in State capital in March end this year as there was heavy rain in Shahganj in neighbouring Sehore district. Electric poles and towers fell down that disrupted electricity supply.

Read Also
Indore man held for duping Bhopal youth in name of providing job in MNC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Water supply disruption in parts of city, here's the list of areas

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

Amit Shah pulls up Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra, CM Basavaraj Bommai in midnight meeting: Report

Amit Shah pulls up Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra, CM Basavaraj Bommai in midnight meeting: Report