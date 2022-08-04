Bhopal: Water supply disruption in parts of city, here's the list of areas

File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply will remain disrupted in zone -18 and zone-19 due to repairing work in main feeder line of Kerwan water supply on August 5. Zone 19 covers entire Kolar belt. It is major water supply disruption as both zones cover many residential colonies.

The residential colonies which will be affected on August 5 include Amarnath Colony, Sai Nath Colony, Fortune Enclave, Palace Orchid, Mahabali Nagar, Sarvadharm Colony, Damkheda, Mandakini, Sirdipuram, JK Town, Surya Colony, Kavery Colony, Banzari Colony, Danish Kunj, Giridhar Parishar, Sunkhedi, Banskhedi, Prinyanka Nagar, 610-quarters, Sumitra Parishar, Rajvaidya Colony, Rajharsh Colony, Akbarpur, Amravihar, Saurab Nagar, Vandana Nagar, Lalita Nagar, Om Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and Fine Avenue.

Earlier, also due to falling down of mobile towers in Sehore district, water supply was disrupted for five days in State capital in March end this year as there was heavy rain in Shahganj in neighbouring Sehore district. Electric poles and towers fell down that disrupted electricity supply.

