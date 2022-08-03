Indore man held for duping Bhopal youth in name of providing job in MNC

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal cyber crime branch police have arrested a class 10 pass out from Indore who allegedly cheated a Bhopal youth in the name of providing a job in a multinational company, said the police on Wednesday. The fraudster had cheated several job seekers, the details of which are being investigated.

The accused has been identified as Alok Azad, a resident of Dwarkapuri Indore. He is class 10 pass out. Police have seized a mobile handset and three SIM cards which he used in the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told Free Press a youth Haris Khan had filed a complaint stating that he was duped in the name of assuring a job in an MNC.

On July 15, the man came across an advertisement for a job on a social media account in which a mobile number was also mentioned. When Khan called up at the number, the man on the other side introduced himself as HR Sharma, assured to get a job for him in an MNC.

However, Sharma asked him to deposit some amount for processing application, account opening, file maintenance. Khan deposited Rs 34,200 in Sharma’s account. Later when Khan started asking for the joining letter, the accused blocked his mobile number.

Khan then approached police and filed a complaint. The police then registered a case under Section 420 of IPC and started the investigation. The police later tracked the accused in Indore and arrested him.