Bhopal: Was Desdemona the only victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sonnet recitation, debate on Othello, talk on Shakespeare for All; the Legacy of Shakespeare were organised under Bhopal Shakespeare Festival in the city on Monday. Club Literati organised the event under its annual Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeareana, 2023. The event ranged from sonnet recitation to story-telling, talking about Shakespeare to designing a book cover for the Bard.

All of these concluded on the day with the city event where two teams from Sanskar Valley debated on the topic: Was Desdemona the only victim? The team against the motion won. Claudio gave his confession for his love for Hero. The debate on whether 'Othello's tragic heroine Desdemona was the only victim in the play' was the highlight.

The participating teams were from Sanskar Valley School. Dr Shuchi Shukla was felicitated for her PhD on Shakespeare’s heroines. Seema Raizada, president of the club, introduced the Bard to the audience. Rashmi Bhargav anchored the event. The winners along with their stellar performance presented book covers and emotional monologue of Juliet.