Bhopal: Wandering Cheetah Kills Nilgai Calf

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wandering female cheetah Veera killed a nilgai calf near Narela of Morena district on Sunday. So far, the Kuno National Park officials have no plan to rescue it immediately. They are pursuing the wait and watch policy. Sources at the Kuno National Park said that any decision to rescue Veera will be taken when it is close to crossing over to the neighbouring states such as Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh.

If the cheetah is moving inside Madhya Pradesh then there is no urgent need to tranquilise and bring it back to Kuno. A team of Kuno National Park and local forest officers of Morena are camping in Narela to keep a watch on the movement of Veera. It was at least six days ago when Veera crossed the limits of Kuno and reached Narela.

The big cat was wandering near the village and in the first four days, it killed two goats. The senior officers in Kuno and Bhopal are taking regular updates from the team at Narela to know Veera’s location. As of now, they are sitting fingers crossed and waiting for Veera to return to Kuno by herself. This is not the first time that any cheetah has ventured out of Kuno.

Earlier, a couple of cheetahs have crossed the Kuno limit and even reached the Uttar Pradesh border. They were later tranquilised and brought back to Kuno. As of now, only two cheetahs including Veera are in the open range. The remaining 11 adult cheetahs are still inside the enclosure as the Cheetah Steering Committee is yet to take any final decision to release them into the open jungle.