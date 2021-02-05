Bhopal: Viscera of 4 herons found dead in Karond sent for testing for bird flu

BHOPAL: In view of the bird flu scare, the department of animal husbandry has sent for testing the viscera of several herons which were found dead in the state capital a couple of days ago. Four herons were found dead in the Karond area. The department of animal husbandry and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitised the areas in Karond.

In four districts — Jhabua, Harda, Mandsaur and Raisen — bird flu was confirmed in the poultry stock. Afterwards, 4,795 birds were culled. Compensation of Rs1.9 lakh was given to poultry farm owners.

Besides, bird flu was confirmed in other than poultry stock districts, such as Indore, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Barwarni, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Dhar, Satna, Panna, Balaghat, Sheopur, Raisen and Chhatarpur.