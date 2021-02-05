Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets angry over delay in water project in Khandwa district

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken exception to the huge delay in the drinking water project at Pandhana town, in Khandwa district.

The project that began in 2014 was supposed to be finished in 2015, but, as it did not happen, Chouhan was angry at the officials concerned and asked them to complete the work as early as possible.

Water will be supplied to all cities in the state through pipeline, he said at a review meeting of drinking water and sewerage projects. The meeting was held at the Mantralaya on Friday. Chouhan directed the officials to complete the drinking water projects and to check the quality of work. He further said that no area should be left dug up and that a sewerage system should be built in every town.

The chief minister also directed the officials to physically verify the projects which had been completed. The commissioner of the urban administration department said that water projects were completed in 211 civic bodies and work was on in 167 schemes. He also directed the officers to monitor those projects which are yet to be finished.

The chief minister said the sewerage system in Amarkantak was not up to the mark and should be improved. He has advised the officers not to behave rudely with contractors who work with sincerity. Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officers were present at the meeting.