Bhopal: Vimala Walks 400 Km To Thank CM Shivraj For Ladli Behna Scheme

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To thank Chief Minister Shviraj Singh Chouhan for launching ‘Ladli Behna Scheme’ which is helping needy women a lot and to tie Rakhi to him on Raksha Bandan day, one Vimala Prajapati, accompanied by her husband Hari Prajapati, walked from Chhatarpur to reach Bhopal. She covered the distance of 400 km on foot in fifteen days. The overwhelmed CM felicitated her and assured that he will visit her home in Chhatarpur. It was a like a dream come true for Vimala and her husband Hari when they met the Chief Minister on Wednesday. They expressed their gratitude to him for introducing Ladli Behna Scheme.

They said that when they were coming to Bhopal from Chhattapur carrying the placard of Ladli Behna Scheme, they met a lot of people including farmers on their way. Some of them helped them by offering food and shelter. Vimala decided to meet the CM when the first installment of Ladli Behna was received by her family. Even the vagaries of nature during the journey could not deter her decision to walk till Bhopal to meet CM, rather her resolution to meet the CM became stronger.