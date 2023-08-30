 Bhopal: Contractor’s Family Stages Sit-in Outside CM House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Contractor’s Family Stages Sit-in Outside CM House

Bhopal: Contractor’s Family Stages Sit-in Outside CM House

Former chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that this was not the first issue where the contractors were harassed for commission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor and his wife from Gwalior staged a sit-in outside CM House on Wednesday demanding payment for their work. They also threatened to commit suicide if the payment was not released soon. A video surfaced on the social media, which showed contractor Sanjay Mishra and his wife staging a sit-in.

Mishra prepared the video alleging that he had worked for PWD, which did not make payment. The payment was pending for last 18 months though he submitted memorandum to administration and ministers repeatedly, he said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that this was not the first issue where the contractors were harassed for commission. Earlier, a government contractor had written a letter to High Court in which he had alleged that he was forced to pay commission for clearance of bills.

Read Also
Bhopal: Andha Yug To Return To City After 40 Years
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 4,000 Women Tie Rakhis To Brothers In Satna Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: 4,000 Women Tie Rakhis To Brothers In Satna Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh: Suicide By Girl In Chhatarpur, Kin Produce Fake Marksheet To Save Accused

Madhya Pradesh: Suicide By Girl In Chhatarpur, Kin Produce Fake Marksheet To Save Accused

Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Inaugurates College Building In Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Inaugurates College Building In Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Month-old Skeleton Of Youth Takes Police To Murderer In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Month-old Skeleton Of Youth Takes Police To Murderer In Satna

Bhopal: Residential Commissioner’s Letter About MP Bhawan’s Poor Construction Goes Viral

Bhopal: Residential Commissioner’s Letter About MP Bhawan’s Poor Construction Goes Viral