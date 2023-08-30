Bhopal: Contractor’s Family Stages Sit-in Outside CM House

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor and his wife from Gwalior staged a sit-in outside CM House on Wednesday demanding payment for their work. They also threatened to commit suicide if the payment was not released soon. A video surfaced on the social media, which showed contractor Sanjay Mishra and his wife staging a sit-in.

Mishra prepared the video alleging that he had worked for PWD, which did not make payment. The payment was pending for last 18 months though he submitted memorandum to administration and ministers repeatedly, he said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that this was not the first issue where the contractors were harassed for commission. Earlier, a government contractor had written a letter to High Court in which he had alleged that he was forced to pay commission for clearance of bills.