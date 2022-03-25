Bhopal: Vijayavargiya in favour of liquor prohibition but wants study in states which went for ban

// Chouhan to lead BJP in 2023 legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Kailash Vijayavargiya

Uma Bharati

Liquor ban

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya said here on Friday he was in favour of prohibition but there should be a study on the same in those states which went for this.

Vijayvavargiya was responding to journalists' questions on senior BJP leader Uma Bharati' demand for total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh during a presser.

The BJP national general secretary said Madhya Pradesh had about 23% tribal population and 'tadi' was associated with many of their customs. Hence, this should also be taken into consideration while talking on prohibition.

On Uma Bharati smashing liquor bottles at a liquor shop with a stone sometime back to lodge her protest against sale of liquor the BJP leader said he did not need to say anything in this regard as Bharti herself had issued a clarification.

Third Front

When asked if there was a probability of a third front headed by West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Vijayvargiya said he did not know if there would be a second or third front but what he knew was the Opposition lay bulldozed (nestnabood) after legislative assembly elections in 5 states.

In reply to a question Vijayavargiya said there was no consideration on the issue so far in the party but chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was doing a good job and he would lead the party in 2023 legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

When asked if he would like to return to electoral politics as he had not fought any election since 2013 he said he was a worker of the BJP and whatever captain asked him to do he would do it dutifully.

"As of now I am working for the organisation and this is my role at present", said the ex-minister.

Pittu game

Vijayvargiya who is president of Pittu Federation of India said a four-day national tournament of Pittu game would be held in Bhopal beginning March 28. The tournament, he said, was to promote Indian games seeking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to promote such games across the country.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:29 PM IST