Bhopal: Nexus of politicians, criminals and police in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayavargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya attacked West Bengal government on Friday alleging that there is a nexus of politicians, criminals and bureaucracy which has killed democracy over there.

Talking to media persons here Vijayavargiya said the nexus was so deep rooted that no FIR can be lodged with any olice station until and unless there was a phone call from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party even if the crime was related to any rape.

He said the police in West Bengal implicated BJP workers under false charges.

"Even I am facing many cases and I feel ashamed to tell what kind of charges have been levelled against me (in FIRs)", he added.

He said the West Bengal CM was using foul language for the governor of the state who was even manhandled on certain occasions.

He said in West Bengal people were living in a jail like atmosphere in their houses but, he added, the time will change, people would come out of their houses and challenge the government.

When asked if there was a probability of a third front headed by West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Vijaywargiya said he did not know if there would be a second or third front but what he knew was the Opposition lay bulldozed (nestnabood) after legislative assembly elections in 5 states.

In reply to a question Vijayavargiya said there was no consideration on the issue so far in the party but chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was doing a good job and he would lead the party in 2023 legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

On a question on senior BJP leader Uma Bharati' demand for total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh the BJP national general secretary said he was in favour of prohibition but at the same time there was a need to conduct a study on the same in those states which went for total prohibition.

He said Madhya Pradesh had about 23% tribal population and 'Tadi' was associated with many of their customs.

On Uma Bharati smashing liquor bottles at a liquor shop with a stone sometime back to lodge her protest against sale of liquor the BJP leader said he did not need to say anything in this regard as Bharti herself had issued a clarification.

When asked if he would like to return to electoral politics as he had not fought any election since 2013 he said he was a worker of the BJP and whatever captain asked him to do he would do it dutifully.

"As of now I am working for the organisation and this is my role at present", said the ex-minister.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:52 PM IST