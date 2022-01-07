Bhopal Vigyan Mela begins today amid corona concerns

Bhopal: The Bhopal Vigyan Mela (science fair) is scheduled to begin from Friday at Jamboree Maidan in the state capital, despite the rising number of corona cases in the city.

The fair is being organized under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and Vigyan Bharti.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the four-day fair at 11 am and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at the closing ceremony.

Several competitions based on science and model-making and student-scientists interactions will be held at the fair, said the executive director of MPCST Tasneem Habib.

There will be theme pavilions including Technology Demonstration Pavillon, Handicraft Pavilion, Medicinal Plant Pavilion, Health Pavilion, Agri-tech Pavilion, Pavilion on distinguished Scientists Biography, Pavilion on various government schemes or events (such as Make in-India, Startup India), he said.

There will be special sessions on Science and Spirituality and Scientific Explanation of Superstition. Cultural programmes and a science film festival will also be held at the fair. The management will also attempt to set a new Guinness World Record at the fair.

Identified scientists and students of the state will be felicitated, he added.

No order to postpone event: MPCST

“We have no such orders to cancel or postpone the event in view of coronavirus. We are taking all required precautions to ensure there is no overcrowding. We have set up a vaccination centre and a fever clinic in the premises,” said executive director of MPCST Tasneem Habib.

Will ensure limited crowd in premises at a time: Collector

“We will ensure that there are a limited number of people on the premises at a time and proper social distancing is maintained,” said collector Avinash Lavania. “It’s more of an exhibition, and CM has advised against holding fairs,” he added.

