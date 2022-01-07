Bhopal: State athlete breaks meet record, bags bronze

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State's athlete Parvez Khan crossed the meet record of All India Inter-University Athletics Championship that was held at Mangalore in Karnataka from January 4 to 7, said the MP State Athletics Academy on Thursday.

Khan won the bronze, crossing the finish line of the 1,500-meter race within 3:48:39 minutes, which is more than the gold winner of the last year.

First and second places were occupied by Gurunanak Dev University’s student Harendra Kumar and Kurukshetra’s Prince, who finished their race in 3:43:97 minutes and 3:47:74 minutes, respectively.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:20 AM IST