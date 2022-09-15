Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after din by Cong MLAs over misbehavior with tribal MLA

File Pic /MP Vidhan Sabha | FP Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die on Thursday amidst din created by Congress MLAs over misbehavior by security men with party MLA Panchilal Meda on Wednesday. Congress MLAs had placards on Wednesday so security men did not allow them to enter Vidhan Sabha Sabha with placards.

Congress MLAs trouped to well of the House demanding discussion on the security of the MLAs and action against security men. In a counter move, BJP MLAs led by party MLA Uma Kant Sharma too trouped to the well-raising slogan on security as there was a heated exchange between Meda and Uma Kant Sharma in the House on Wednesday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam said, “In CCTV footage, there is no evidence of manhandling or misbehavior with any Congress MLA on Wednesday. In spite of it, I have instructed security men to respect the people representatives during checking or delivering their duty in Vidhan Sabha.” Besides, a supplementary budget of Rs 9500 crore has been passed amidst the chaos.

On the second day of the monsoon session, some MLAs were stopped from entering the house while tribal MLA Panchilal Meda was shoved off by policemen.

However, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam had called it a serious issue and asked the Opposition to submit it in writing while assuring a probe into the matter.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra refuted the Opposition charge and said Opposition members arrived with placards. Placards were not allowed by cops. As per Congress, an arm of the party MLA twisted.

