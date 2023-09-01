Bhopal: Vice President To Attend MCU Convocation On Sept 15

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlaal Chaturvedi National university of Journalism and communication (MCU) will hold the convocation ceremony for its PhD, undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) students on September 15, 2023. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankad will be the chief guest, alongside chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Vice-President Dhankad will hand over the degrees to the graduating students. The event will be held at the new campus in Makhanpuram. Students who graduated in 2022 and 2023 would be awarded degrees. It is noteworthy that the convocation ceremony had been stalled since long and was not held for the last three years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.