Bhopal: Married Man Kills Self In Koh-e-fiza

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man who had been married three months ago ended his life by hanging himself to death in Koh-e-fiza area of the city on Thursday, the police said. The police added that the man’s kin spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of his room on Thursday morning and approached the cops.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brajendra Maskole said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Asim Khan (25). He used to work at a bakery in Koh-e-fiza and had got married three months ago, in May. On Thursday morning, he tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself from the ceiling of his house. His kin spotted him hanging and informed the police.

Khan’s wife was at her native’s house, when he took the extreme step. The cops rushed to the spot, but did not recover any suicide note. They said that they are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the step taken by him.

Garments store operator kills self

A 54-year-old man, who used to operate a garments store, died by committing suicide at his house in BDA Colony of Koh-e-fiza on Thursday morning, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Sunil Mishra said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Nauman Haneef (54). He died by hanging himself at his house on Thursday morning after having breakfast. His kin told the police that he was in a depressed mood from the last few days, owing to financial hardships. He was indulged in battery maintenance work earlier, which he had to discontinue.

He had then opened a garments store in Teela Jamalpura, which too was not able to fare well. He was debt-ridden too, after which he might have thought of committing suicide. The cops did not recover any suicide note and are probing the case from all angles.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

