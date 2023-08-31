Bhopal: Police Arrest 446 Listed Criminals During Patrolling Drives

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cops seemed to be leaving no stone unturned in apprehending listed criminals of the city, during patrolling drives conducted in the city on Wednesday evening. Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinaryanachari Mishra had issued strict orders to tighten the noose on listed criminals, as per which, the city police nabbed a total of 446 such criminals and sent them to jail.

It is noteworthy that it was the ninth such patrolling drive carried out in the city this year. This patrolling drive was a unique one, as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-2, Sharaddha Tiwari had tasked all police stations of the zone to apprehend as many criminals as possible. Piplani police station topped the list under Zone-2 and caught as many as 46 warrantees. Second on the list was Misrod police station, which nabbed 41 warrantees.

When it came to Zone-1, Shahpura police station topped the list and apprehended 31 listed criminals. Sources at the Bhopal police commissionerate said that under the patrolling drives, they have collared a total of 4,564 history-sheeters. The move exercised by the city police hinted towards the success of the commissionerate system in Bhopal, whose objective was to make the city free from nefarious elements and ensure that safety of the commoners is not compromised in the city.

Box-1: Pendency of listed criminals’ cases had been increasing: CP

Bhopal police commissioner (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra said that patrolling drives were suddenly launched in the city on Wednesday evening, as the pendency of cases involving listed criminals and their nefarious activities had been rising. He added that after the absconding listed criminals are arrested, the victims who fell prey to the crimes committed by them will be at ease. Criminals pertaining to cases such as rape, theft, burglaries, cheque bounce and frauds have been nabbed, he said.