Bhopal: MP Cabinet Nods To Transfer Of ₹450 LPG Subsidy To Ujjwala Beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj cabinet has decided to compensate Rs 450 on per gas cylinder purchased by Ujjawala connection beneficiaries. The compensation amount will be transferred into the bank account of Ujjawala beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). The decision to provide relief Rs 450 per gas cylinder was taken during the Raksha Bandan festival.

Buoyed by the success of Khelo India Games organized by the Ministry of Youths Affairs and Sport in Madhya Pradesh, the state government decided to organize sports events for youths in the state from September 15 till October 2. They will be organized at district, division and state level. Interestingly, a whopping sum has been earmarked in this regard.

Medhavi Vidhyatri Yojana has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh

Moreover, the annual income limit for Medhavi Vidhyatri Yojana has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Cabinet also decided to give the benefit of the Ladli Behana scheme to Baiga, Bharia, Saharia tribals. A sum of Rs 167.59 crore has been sanctioned for upgradation of Satpura Bhawan. Notably Satpura Bhawan sustained massive damage in the fire incident that occurred in June month.

Under Kayakalp scheme, a sum of Rs 1200 crore has been earmarked for strengthening of roads in Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Corporations. Cabinet gave its nod for constitution of Dev Narayan Board for welfare of Gurjars.

The approval was also given to increase the honorarium of Asha workers from Rs 2000 to Rs 6000. In addition to this, a hike of Rs 1000 annually will also be given to them. Cabinet also approved the proposal to give Rs 1 lakh in place of Rs 20,000 on retirement to urban Asha Workers. The honorarium of Asha observers has been increased to Rs 500 from Rs 350 along with giving Rs 15000 per month to them.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Dies After Vehicle Rams Into Cow

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)