Bhopal: Veteran BJP leader Kusum Mehdele questions shringar of Lord Mahakal through tweet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran BJP leader and former cabinet minister Kusum Mehdele has kicked off a controversy as she questioned the rationale behind shrangar (decoration) of Mahakal Jyotirling in Ujjain. She raised the issue through a tweet on Saturday.
The Congress party has objected to Mehdele’s tweet and demanded to clear her stand as to why she used objectionable words.
It all started after senior BJP leader and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia shared photographs of Lord Mahakal on his official Twitter page. It is regular practice of Vijayavargia to share photographs of Mahakal on Twitter and Facebook page.
While replying to Vijayavargia’s tweet, Mehdele wrote, “Shiv ke ling ka shrangar? Ajib nahi lagta! Shrangar to shivji ki murti ka hona chahiye.” (Shrangar is to be done of Lord Shiva).
When a senior journalist Prabhu Pateria questioned Mehdele as to what problem she has with shrangar of Lord Mahakal, which has been done for centuries, she wrote the same in reply to Pateria.
As Twitter account of Mehdele is not verified, Fee Press contacted her to confirm if she tweeted it. “If my name is written on Twitter account, it is only me. Any problem?” Mehdele said.
When told that Congress leaders objected to her post, she said, “Whatever I had to write, I wrote, I don’t want to comment on Congress leaders’ reactions.”
“It is completely absurd statement by a senior BJP leader. She must clear her stand,” said state spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress, Narendra Saluja.
This is not first time that Kusum Mehdele has kicked off controversy. She had hit the headlines when she kicked a boy in Panna town. She was cabinet minister at that time.
