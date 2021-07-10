Bhopal: Veteran BJP leader Kusum Mehdele questions shringar of Lord Mahakal through tweet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran BJP leader and former cabinet minister Kusum Mehdele has kicked off a controversy as she questioned the rationale behind shrangar (decoration) of Mahakal Jyotirling in Ujjain. She raised the issue through a tweet on Saturday.

The Congress party has objected to Mehdele’s tweet and demanded to clear her stand as to why she used objectionable words.

It all started after senior BJP leader and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia shared photographs of Lord Mahakal on his official Twitter page. It is regular practice of Vijayavargia to share photographs of Mahakal on Twitter and Facebook page.

While replying to Vijayavargia’s tweet, Mehdele wrote, “Shiv ke ling ka shrangar? Ajib nahi lagta! Shrangar to shivji ki murti ka hona chahiye.” (Shrangar is to be done of Lord Shiva).