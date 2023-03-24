Bhopal: VD to be in saddle during assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president VD Sharma will be in the saddle during the ensuing assembly election.

The changes, made in other state units of the party on Thursday, indicated that top leadership’s intention about Sharma’s position is clear.

Party’s national president JP Nadda changed heads of four states where assembly elections will be held.

In November, the assembly will be held in Rajasthan. Odisha will face election next year. Similarly, Delhi and Bihar assembly polls will be held in 2025.

Party presidents have been appointed in these four states. It indicates that the present leadership will continue to work in Madhya Pradesh.

According to BJP sources, when Nadda arrives at Bhopal on March 26, he will only confirm that Sharma will be in the saddle during the upcoming assembly polls. Sharma completed three years as state party president last month. The BJP is paying attention to new equations, but its impact is yet to be seen in Madhya Pradesh.

After the party’s national working committee, the BJP’s central leadership indicated that there would be no change in the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit. According to a senior leader of the party, after the trip of Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it will be clear what the top bosses of the BJP are thinking about its MP unit. The changes made in the party in four states point to the fact that there will be no changes in the party’s MP unit, the senior leader said.

