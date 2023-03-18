Bhopal: VD sharma addresses 'Digital Hindu' convention, lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his UK remarks

BJP state chief VD Sharma | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for alleging on foreign soil that his voice is muffled in India.

"Can anyone imagine that he dont get the chance to speak (in Parliament)" he said, fuming over the Congress leader.

He was addressing a convention of nationalist social media influencers christened as "Digital Hindu" in Bhopal. This convention was organised at RGPV Noronha Academy on Saturday.

Exhorting the social media influencers to strongly counter the wrong narratives against the country. He quoted Chanakya and said, "There is nothing wrong in telling a lie if it is in the interest of the country. Anti national forces need to be countered”.

'Conspiracy to target Indian Culture'

Earlier Minister Vishvas Sarang said that a deep conspiracy has been hatched to target Indian culture, thus it needs to be protected.

He claimed that the biggest challenge is cultural terrorism and underlined the need to protect Indian culture from this attack.

“When Britishers sent Macaulay to India and asked him to submit a report, he toured the country but failed to find beggars. He later returned to England and talked about rich Indian traditions, strong family systems etc. It was after this that Britishers implemented the education system in which it was said that whatever we (Indians) have is bad”, he further said.

Talking about various world problems, he asserted that the solution of all problems is in Indian philosophy and said that the social media influencers have the task to save the great Indian traditions.

