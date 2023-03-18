 Madhya Pradesh: Khargone family distributes helmets after losing daughter to road mishap
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Mourning their daughter who died in a road accident, a Khargone family distributed 40 helmets on Saturday.

Their main motive is to spread awareness regarding road mishap among people who were using vehicles without wearing helmets.

Notably, the girl was a rider-pillion on the bike, while her brother was riding. Suddenly , the bike lost control and the girl died of head injuries. So, her family members decided to distribute 40 helmets on day of her mourning.  

Along with helmet distribution they also urged all to follow traffic rules while driving.

