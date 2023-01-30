Bhopal: Valmiki Samaj hands over memorandum to CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Valmiki Samaj handed over a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sharda Nagar on Republic Day. In the memorandum, they listed several demands. Chouhan has assured of doing the needful. The first demand pertains to allotment of 10,000 square feet of land for the construction of Valmiki Mangal Bhawan. Next, the Valmiki Samaj members have demanded the construction and allotment of 500 houses for them, declaring Valmiki Jayanti a national holiday, setting up of camps to issue caste certificates, rename flyover connecting Madan Mahal to Damoh Naka after sage Valmiki and name at least one square of Jabalpur after Valmiki. President of Valmiki Samaj, Roop Kishore Chouhan and other members including Balram Valmiki, Dharamdas Baghel, JagannadhKarosiya, Ishwar Dagore, Rajendra Pathroll and Balram Bagdi were present.

