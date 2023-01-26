MP: CM Chouhan honours, sings with playback singer Shaan on stage in Jabalpur; announces building Narmada corridor | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Republic Day, a grand event of Bharat Parv was organised at Ayurveda College Ground in Jabalpur. In the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, famous playback singer Shaan spread the magic of his tunes, and thousands of spectators were present. Playback singer Shaan in his inimitable style, sang several hit songs while remembering his association with Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reached the program, honoured playback singer Shaan on stage.

On this occasion, Chouhan made a big announcement that the Narmada corridor will be made connecting all the ghats for the convenience of people coming to the Narmada coast.

Chief Minister Chouhan further said that Jabalpur is no less than Indore. He asked people to take a pledge to make Jabalpur number one in cleanliness. He said that everyone will have to cooperate in this pious work.

The duet between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Shaan also enthralled the programme. The audience appreciated these performances with thunderous applause as the duo spread the magic of their voices on the song Chanda Chale Re Tara.

