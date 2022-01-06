Bhopal: Upsurge continues, state logs 1033 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The surge in Covid-19 positive cases continues in the state.

According to the state health bulletin, the state has logged a total of 1033 new corona positive cases in the past 24 hours.

While the new cases have crossed 500 mark as a total of 512 new positive cases were reported, 192 positive cases were recorded in Indore in the past 24 hours.

With new covid-19 positive cases, the positive rate has shot up to 1.47% in the state. Indore’s positivity rate rose up to 5.44%.

According to information, the state has 2475 active cases, as of now.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:45 AM IST