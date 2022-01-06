Bhopal: CM Shivraj asks officials to make UDID cards for special people

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the officials of the social justice department at a review meeting in Mantralay on Wednesday to make Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards for all specially-abled people.

He also said that people should be made aware of building a drugs-free society.

He further said that it is necessary to make the general public aware of the harmful effects of drugs to build a strong nation.

Along with public awareness, publicity should also be promoted for drug de-addiction, he said, adding that the matter will be discussed at the collectorsí conference.

The construction of the disabled rehabilitation center in the districts and paid old age home located at Bhopal should be completed within the time-limit.

Old age home and orphanage should be run from the same premises to ensure emotional attachment and security, he said.

Chouhan directed the officials to check certificates issued to the transgender. Kanya Vivah and Nikah Yojana must be given a new look, he said.

Mobile App for special people being developed

A mobile app is being developed to provide most of the services to the differently-abled people and senior citizens according to the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh roadmap.

Out of the total five hostels sanctioned for the special students in ITIs, the building in Gwalior has been completed.

About 75% of construction work of ITI building in Ujjain has been done and Rewa and 40% of work has been done in Sagar and Jabalpur.

The construction of these buildings will be completed by the year-end. Out of 8 special schools approved in the state, the building in Gwalior has been completed.

The construction of buildings of remaining seven special schools will be completed by the year-end.

The construction of 11 old age homes with 50 sitters is in progress. On the other hand, 43 government buildings in Bhopal and 50 in Indore are being made barrier-free.

The construction of paid old age home building in Bhopal, which is in progress, will be completed by July this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:05 AM IST