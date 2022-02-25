Bhopal: UPSC releases vacancies for 33 posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released vacancies for the recruitment of 33 posts including Store Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by March 3, 2022.

For more information candidates may visit its official website.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a PG/Graduation degree from a recognized institute.

Age Limit: The general category candidates should be between 30 to 45 years.

Salary: The salary range on the basis of pay Matrix Level-7 to Level-10 a month.

How to Apply: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/ for these posts.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview for these posts.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:13 AM IST